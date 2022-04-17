Mkhwebane’s investigation doesn’t stop me from suspending her, says Ramaphosa

The president, speaker, DA and public protector are all back in the high court over Mkhwebane’s impeachment — but this time her possible suspension is at stake

Franny Rabkin journalist

A mere investigation by the public protector into President Cyril Ramaphosa cannot prevent him from suspending her, he said in court papers this week...