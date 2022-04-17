Moves to prevent corruption free-for-all as KZN picks up the pieces after catastrophic floods
Moves to curb disaster relief graft as rescue teams work round clock
17 April 2022 - 00:05
The government is looking at bringing in an independent agency to manage some of the billions earmarked for disaster relief in KwaZulu-Natal in a bid to avoid corruption...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.