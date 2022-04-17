×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Moves to prevent corruption free-for-all as KZN picks up the pieces after catastrophic floods

Moves to curb disaster relief graft as rescue teams work round clock

17 April 2022 - 00:05 By CAIPHUS KGOSANA and ORRIN SINGH

The government is looking at bringing in an independent agency to manage some of the billions earmarked for disaster relief in KwaZulu-Natal in a bid to avoid corruption...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Fancourt trio declared out of bounds in power struggle with billionaire founder News
  2. Nearly more cattle than people: Jacob Zuma party a damp squib Politics
  3. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  4. DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone ‘faces revolt over her leadership’ Politics
  5. Operation Dudula victim denies selling drugs: 'I am an EFF member and against ... News

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground