‘Their screams were drowned out by the rain’- 5 heart-wrenching stories from the KZN floods

The death toll from torrential rains that brought down brick, concrete and steel structures, cut vast swathes of land and demolished roads and bridges in its wake, was more than 340 by Friday. Orrin Singh and Mfundo Mkhize spoke to five families who lost loved ones.

A grieving family from Lindelani, north of Durban, has described the agony of searching for three-year-old Luyanda Qwabe, whose body was washed away during Monday’s horrific storm which left a trail of destruction in the densely populated township...