News

Cable thieves hit Joburg targets five times a day

Rampant raids by criminals who range from small-time crooks to heavily armed syndicates are playing havoc with a grid already hit by load-shedding

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
24 April 2022 - 00:00

From small-time thieves pilfering R20 switches to organised gangs armed with AK-47s, criminals are preying on Johannesburg's electricity infrastructure and police and security guards seem powerless to stop them.  ..

