FLOODS RESCUE | Search and rescue members recall the daunting tasks of KZN flood operations

Metro police search and rescue members Fana Dlamini and Renardo George pride themselves in ensuring they complete any given task — in their case that's rescuing people and recovering bodies

Beads of sweat run down the face of metro police search and rescue inspector Renardo George and fall on to a sodden patch of earth where the body of six-year-old Sthandiwe Magwaza lies buried...