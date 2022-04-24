Prasa ‘wasting millions’ to sack executives after court rulings
24 April 2022 - 00:00
The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) is blowing millions of rand of taxpayers money in botched attempts to sack executives while paying them millions more to sit at home on suspension...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.