×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Prasa ‘wasting millions’ to sack executives after court rulings

Thanduxolo Jika Senior investigative reporter
24 April 2022 - 00:00

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) is blowing millions of rand of taxpayers money in botched attempts to sack executives while paying them millions more to sit at home on suspension...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Prasa to take CEO reinstatement on review South Africa
  2. Prasa to open criminal cases against those implicated in ghost employees scam Politics
  3. RECORDED | Hearing on Prasa’s financial year, irregular expenditure Politics
  4. Prasa investigation uncovered 3,000 ghost workers on full salary: Mbalula Politics

Most read

  1. ‘I told him he had sexy eyes,’ says woman who set honey trap for aunt's alleged ... News
  2. Ramaphosa allies accused of trying to influence Eastern Cape contest Politics
  3. Forensic report rubbishes money laundering claims against Ian Khama News
  4. Ukrainians ignore Ramaphosa’s Please-Call-Me request Politics
  5. Brothers' spat leads to brain surgeon's record defamation loss News

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer