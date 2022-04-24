×

News

Umdloti residents blame new development for flood destruction

Area cleared of vegetation for construction said to have exacerbated floods, but development company says it did everything by the book

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
24 April 2022 - 00:00

“We are sending a voice note from 58 Bellamont Road. We are a whole family with kids and a granny. Basically our whole house is going to be taken soon so we are asking if anyone can come help evacuate us.”..

