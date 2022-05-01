KwaZulu-Natal, how's your mental health?
The floods have brought up feelings of helplessness, frustration and uncertainty all over again for KZN as it still reels from the July riots
01 May 2022 - 00:00
The stress of the deadly floods in KwaZulu-Natal has been described by many residents as a reminder of the riots and looting across the province in July last year...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.