×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Put thousands affected in KZN floods in empty hotels in the city, says eThekwini

Officials say temporary residential units not suitable for housing people in need

01 May 2022 - 00:00 By Orrin Singh and Lwazi Hlangu

The eThekwini municipality has called for empty hotels and hijacked buildings owned by the state to be renovated and used to accommodate those displaced by the floods...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'I'm entitled to suspend Mkhwebane': Ramaphosa News
  2. ANC to urge farmers to donate land for redistribution Politics
  3. Senzo Meyiwa's final moments News
  4. Umdloti residents blame new development for flood destruction News
  5. How Eskom lavished its boss's daughter with R1bn in contracts News

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa