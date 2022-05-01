SABC wants independent checks for set-top box installations
We need to be sure all our indigent viewers are ready for the digital switch-over, broadcaster says
01 May 2022 - 00:02
The SABC wants to double-check the numbers and quality of the government's installation process for television set-top boxes (STB) in poor households to ensure all its viewers can continue to watch after the imminent digital switch-over...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.