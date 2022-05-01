×

News

SABC wants independent checks for set-top box installations

We need to be sure all our indigent viewers are ready for the digital switch-over, broadcaster says

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
01 May 2022 - 00:02

The SABC wants to double-check the numbers and quality of the government's installation process for television set-top boxes (STB) in poor households to ensure all its viewers can continue to watch after the imminent digital switch-over...

