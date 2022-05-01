Senzo Meyiwa murder trial drama: police say advocate skipped bail and couldn't be traced
01 May 2022 - 00:00
Just three days into the testimony of the first state witness in the long-awaited and high-profile Senzo Meyiwa murder trial it was the defence advocate making headlines — for all the wrong reasons...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.