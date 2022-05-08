×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

As Eskom limps on, independent power suppliers move in to ease the load

Greenstone Energy applies to Nersa for licence to provide electricity to parts of Linbro Park near Sandton

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
08 May 2022 - 00:00

Communities in three provinces are looking to generate their own power to secure an uninterrupted supply of electricity and avoid Eskom’s rotational black outs...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa's second-term bid moves up a gear Politics
  2. 'Catch Joburg arsonist or someone will die,' police told News
  3. Where was the ANC while SA was being plundered? Politics
  4. Millionaire Mbuso Mandela joins deadbeat dads News
  5. Ace can't be pinned down as AM who got R10m bribe Politics

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil