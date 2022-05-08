Gauteng family of 9 with one income struggles through malnutrition

The adults often go without food so that the children have something to eat

In a dusty street of mishmash houses in Naledi Extension 2, Soweto, lives Vincent Lekwai, 40, a cleaner at a restaurant who has to feed a family of nine on his monthly salary of R2,800. Travelling costs of R600 a month take a hefty bite out of his earnings...