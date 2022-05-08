×

News

Malnutrition claims more lives as hunger stalks SA’s kids

In a country that is a net exporter of food, little children are eating sand to fill their bellies — and starving to death

08 May 2022 - 00:05 By ALEX PATRICK and SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER

Hunger is killing rising numbers of children in SA, with at least 199 under the age of five dying of malnutrition in the first two months of this year alone...

