Now Covid-19 kills nature reserve as invaders unleash rubble trouble
The virus gave its name to a shack city that mushroomed near Cape Town airport when lockdown plunged thousands of people into poverty
08 May 2022 - 00:00
Heaps of construction rubble stretch across Driftsands, which until two years ago was a fynbos nature reserve. Now it is the informal settlement known as Covid-19, home to 11,500 households...
