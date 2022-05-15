Accused killer relaxed and cheerful on day of Gardee’s murder, says friend
Philemon Lukhele was having lunch at his favourite pub in Mbombela
15 May 2022 - 00:01
On the day Hillary Gardee was murdered, one of the men who allegedly kidnapped, raped, and killed her was having lunch at his favourite pub in Mbombela city centre and sharing his dreams about getting his farm up and running...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.