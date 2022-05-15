×

News

Brutal killing of elderly couple rocks peaceful Limpopo village

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
15 May 2022 - 00:00

Retired farmer Louis Cloete, 74, was overjoyed when he could return to the farmhouse he grew up in — even as a tenant. It also meant that even though he had sold the farm to the government, which signed it over to a local community as part of land reform, all was not lost...

