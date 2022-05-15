Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s court bid to halt impeachment more tenuous than ever
The public protector did an about-turn on postponement this week as parliament decided to press ahead with an inquiry into her fitness for office
15 May 2022 - 00:02
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane did an about-turn this week: On Monday she said she would be seeking to postpone her court case, due back in the Western Cape High Court this week, about her possible impeachment and suspension. By Friday, she said there would be no postponement...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.