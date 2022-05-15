×

News

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s court bid to halt impeachment more tenuous than ever

The public protector did an about-turn on postponement this week as parliament decided to press ahead with an inquiry into her fitness for office

Franny Rabkin journalist
15 May 2022 - 00:02

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane did an about-turn this week: On Monday she said she would be seeking to postpone her court case, due back in the Western Cape High Court this week, about her possible impeachment and suspension. By Friday, she said there would be no postponement...

