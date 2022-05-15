‘I deserve every cent of my R300m’: Sibanye-Stillwater boss defends fat pay packet as strike drags on
15 May 2022 - 00:08
The CEO of mining giant Sibanye-Stillwater, Neal Froneman, has defended his R300m remuneration for the 2021 financial year and says the company will not be bullied into unsustainable wage demands at its gold mine. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.