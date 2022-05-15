John Hlophe still faces suspension or impeachment
Western Cape Judge President’s planned appeal against the JSC’s findings of his gross misconduct doesn't prevent further action by the Judicial Service Commission or parliament
15 May 2022 - 00:00
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is considering its next step after the high court dismissed judge president John Hlophe’s challenge to the gross misconduct findings against him. So is parliament...
