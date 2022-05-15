Mysterious tanker full of Russian oil nears SA port
Ship closely monitored in light of efforts to sanction Russia for Ukraine invasion
15 May 2022 - 00:03
A supertanker filled with Russian oil was on Saturday nearing SA’s territorial waters on its way to Saldanha...
