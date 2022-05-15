Scientists raise alarm over Table Mountain alien
Invasive scarlet bottlebrush threatens to brush aside fynbos and proteas
15 May 2022 - 00:00
In a nursery they look pretty — red bottlebrush flowers tipped with sunshine yellow. But inside Table Mountain National Park they are serious trouble, able to spread millions of seeds in a few hours...
