Stench of death and corruption hangs over KZN rhino killing fields

Already this year poachers have killed 106 rhinos in a single KZN park, Hluhluwe-iMfolozi — and those who are supposed to be the guardians of wildlife are accused of being part of the problem

The smell of putrefaction hangs in the air as conservation manager Amos Tembe pushes through the tall grass of the Masinda section of the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park (HiP) in northern KwaZulu-Natal, Africa’s oldest proclaimed game reserve..