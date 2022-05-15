×

Stench of death and corruption hangs over KZN rhino killing fields

Already this year poachers have killed 106 rhinos in a single KZN park, Hluhluwe-iMfolozi — and those who are supposed to be the guardians of wildlife are accused of being part of the problem

15 May 2022 - 00:00

The smell of putrefaction hangs in the air as conservation manager Amos Tembe pushes through the tall grass of the Masinda section of the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park (HiP) in northern KwaZulu-Natal, Africa’s oldest proclaimed game reserve..

