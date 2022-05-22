×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Covid cases decline but the fifth wave rolls on

WHO estimates that almost 15-million people died as a direct or indirect result of the coronavirus in the two years to the end of December 2021

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
22 May 2022 - 00:00

Reported new Covid-19 infections dropped by 16% from a week ago, but the number of new cases means the coronavirus is still resurgent...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Special Tribunal sets aside Eastern Cape Covid-19 tender extension South Africa
  2. No huge pupil dropout patterns during Covid-19 pandemic, says Motshekga Politics
  3. YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED | How did the pandemic affect black farmers? South Africa

Most read

  1. ‘I deserve every cent of my R300m’: Sibanye-Stillwater boss defends fat pay ... News
  2. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics
  3. Former buddies to clash over top ANC job Politics
  4. Mysterious tanker full of Russian oil nears SA port News
  5. Court rules in favour of Gauteng education department in placement dispute News

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...