‘Give us building vouchers so we can buy material and rebuild ourselves’
KZN residents who lost their homes in the floods are tired of their temporary shelter, say government is taking too long to find suitable land for rebuilding
29 May 2022 - 00:00
Thousands of people left homeless after floods devastated parts of KwaZulu-Natal six weeks ago are no closer to finding a home as the government struggles to find suitable land. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.