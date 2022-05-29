×

News

Lax cybersecurity leaves SA a ‘playground for hackers’

Not even the president's data is safe as hackers show how easy it is to get past flimsy state security, leaving the state worryingly vulnerable to cyberattack

Sabelo Skiti Investigative journalist
29 May 2022 - 00:05

Lax cybersecurity has exposed the personal data of millions of ordinary South Africans to hackers, and even President Cyril Ramaphosa’s home address, identity and cellphone numbers have been accessed illegally as hackers run rampant through flimsy security...

