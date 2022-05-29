×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Michaelhouse hockey player accused of race slur in match against St John’s

Top Anglican schools cancel final day of sports derby and condemn ‘all forms of racism’

Prega Govender Journalist
29 May 2022 - 00:02

A leading private schools association has commended St John’s College and Michaelhouse for cancelling the final day of their annual sports derby yesterday after an alleged racial incident during a fixture...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘Spud’ school in race row over slur aimed at St John’s hockey player South Africa
  2. Probe into racism at Anglican schools News
  3. Teacher demographics: We’re not where we should be, but we’re making progress News

Most read

  1. Accused killer relaxed and cheerful on day of Gardee’s murder, says friend News
  2. Matric pupil barred from direct contact with teachers, collect lessons at ... News
  3. 'My life has been cut short': cancer patient as doctors found guilty of ... News
  4. Mkhize uses son's wedding to signal presidency bid Politics
  5. Rat-poison mom slept next to kids she murdered after lovers' tiff News

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings