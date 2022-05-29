PP’s office withdraws subpoenas that her attorneys refuse to withdraw on the same day

When it comes to Abramjee's sms, this is not the first time the public protector appears to be at odds with members of her office

Franny Rabkin journalist

On Friday, two letters directly contradicting each other were sent to the General Council of the Bar (GCB), one from the office of the public protector and one from attorneys acting on her behalf...