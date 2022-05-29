Teachers live in fear as schools report surge in rude, aggressive children
Unruly pupils acting up after Covid
29 May 2022 - 00:04
South African schools are being crippled by a spike in rude, delinquent pupils who threaten, intimidate, insult and even attack teachers and other pupils...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.