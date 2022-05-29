Water cuts on cards as Gqeberha nears day zero
29 May 2022 - 00:00
Minister of water & sanitation Senzo Mchunu will visit drought-stricken Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape this week as the city nears what is feared will be day zero — when taps run out of water. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.