We were tortured due to pressure to solve the case, say Gardee suspects
In statements to Ipid, three men accused of the killing say their interrogators told them police minister Bheki Cele wanted answers
29 May 2022 - 00:00
The three suspects in the killing of Hillary Gardee — daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee — have accused police of torturing them because they were under intense political pressure to find the murder weapon. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.