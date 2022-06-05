×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Build back better, says MAC as pandemic sows depression and angst

Ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 says next priority must be helping those with mental health issues caused or worsened by the pandemic

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
05 June 2022 - 00:00

The ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 has raised a red flag: the fallout from the pandemic on mental health is taking a heavy toll and interventions are sorely needed...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Poor pay, trauma and lack of benefits among factors driving cops to suicide Politics
  2. Teachers live in fear as schools report surge in rude, aggressive children News
  3. Miss Pru encourages mental health self-care TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  2. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  3. Senzo Meyiwa's final moments News
  4. Presidential heist charges: Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? Politics
  5. Unisa VC in hot water over R72m laptop scheme News

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Magistrate dismisses Malema and Ndlozi's discharge application, assault case ...