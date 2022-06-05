Build back better, says MAC as pandemic sows depression and angst
Ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 says next priority must be helping those with mental health issues caused or worsened by the pandemic
05 June 2022 - 00:00
The ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 has raised a red flag: the fallout from the pandemic on mental health is taking a heavy toll and interventions are sorely needed...
