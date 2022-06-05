×

News

Employee describes burglary at Ramaphosa's game farm

Manager says securing every inch of game farm's perimeter is difficult

Tankiso Makhetha Investigative reporter
05 June 2022 - 00:00

An employee at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm near Bela Bela in Limpopo says he saw footage of the brazen 2020 burglary in which millions of dollars were allegedly stolen...

