Senzo Meyiwa trial: Claims, curse words and Kelly Khumalo
05 June 2022 - 00:00
The first state witness in the long-awaited Senzo Meyiwa murder trial fielded sensational allegations this week from advocate Malesela Teffo, who at one point used the words “f***ed up situation” during cross-examination and claimed the killing had been solved...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.