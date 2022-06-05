×

News

Zondo allays concerns on Mkhwebane’s SMS ‘leak’ revelations

The results of the chief justice’s full investigation into the infamous SMS from Ismail Abramjee will be publicly announced soon, said the office of the chief justice

Franny Rabkin journalist
05 June 2022 - 00:00

Chief justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday moved to allay concerns raised by the dramatic revelations of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her closing investigation into an SMS suggesting “a leak” from the Constitutional Court...

