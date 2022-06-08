REGISTER | The Directors Event to discuss Covid’s impact on business and society

Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and chair of Gift of the Givers, and political analyst Daniel Silke have been confirmed as the keynote speakers for SA’s biggest board meeting, The Directors Event.

The event will take place on June 24 2022.

Now in its eighth year, The Directors Event — sponsored by BCX and presented in association with the Institute of Directors SA — was created as an extension of the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards and will focus on the impact of Covid-19 on business and society.

Sooliman will bring lessons learnt from recent humanitarian crises to enable the government and business to drive the most effective paths to recovery. He will bring his understanding of SA’s livelihood crisis and will explain why it’s vital for the country to advance into a future underpinned by a greater ethos of social responsibility.