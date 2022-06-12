High court ruling backs up president’s suspension of Mkhwebane

But public protector says the president is ‘even more conflicted’ in light of questions about Glencore and his Phala Phala game farm

Franny Rabkin journalist

There was no conflict of interest preventing him from suspending public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his suspension letter to her on Thursday...