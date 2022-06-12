‘I’m a hustler, but I didn’t steal the president’s cash’

One of the Namibians named by Arthur Fraser admits to smuggling gold but says there's no truth in the Phala Phala story

One of the Namibian men accused of stealing $4m (about R60m) from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm has admitted he is a criminal who smuggles gold, guns and dollars between Namibia, Angola and SA...