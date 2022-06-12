‘I’m a hustler, but I didn’t steal the president’s cash’
One of the Namibians named by Arthur Fraser admits to smuggling gold but says there's no truth in the Phala Phala story
12 June 2022 - 00:04
One of the Namibian men accused of stealing $4m (about R60m) from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm has admitted he is a criminal who smuggles gold, guns and dollars between Namibia, Angola and SA...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.