×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Infrastructure projects under siege from violent ‘construction mafia’

19 June 2022 - 00:00

For six years, Dimpho Jikumlambo and her family have lived in a dilapidated community hall with 93 other people.  ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a ... News
  2. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  3. How to sign up to receive our new Breaking Down the Big Story and Opinion ... News
  4. ‘I’m a hustler, but I didn’t steal the president’s cash’ News
  5. IT tender cloud hangs over office of chief justice amid R225m contract News

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...