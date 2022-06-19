Maritime regulator officials involved in oily business, say forensic investigators
Report paints a bleak picture of dysfunction and capture within the South African Maritime Safety Authority
19 June 2022 - 00:00
A bombshell forensic report detailing clandestine dealings between government maritime officials and oil company representatives is gathering dust while implicated officials remain on full pay...
