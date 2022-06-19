×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

New twist in office of chief justice contract scandal

CaseLines deal was struck without go-ahead from Sita — a legal necessity

Sabelo Skiti Investigative journalist
19 June 2022 - 00:04

The scandal around the office of the chief justice’s (OCJ) R225m CaseLines contract has deepened after it emerged this week that the contract was signed without permission from the State Information Technology Agency (Sita), as required by law...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Office of chief justice reviews all supply chain processes after R225m IT ... South Africa
  2. Thomson Reuters launches investigation, halts work with SA partner South Africa
  3. Public Interest SA calls on public protector to probe ‘controversial’ OCJ IT ... News
  4. IT tender cloud hangs over office of chief justice amid R225m contract News
  5. 'You know it's bad when OCJ seeks legal advice': SA weighs in on R225m IT ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a ... News
  2. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  3. How to sign up to receive our new Breaking Down the Big Story and Opinion ... News
  4. ‘I’m a hustler, but I didn’t steal the president’s cash’ News
  5. IT tender cloud hangs over office of chief justice amid R225m contract News

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...