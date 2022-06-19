New twist in office of chief justice contract scandal
CaseLines deal was struck without go-ahead from Sita — a legal necessity
19 June 2022 - 00:04
The scandal around the office of the chief justice’s (OCJ) R225m CaseLines contract has deepened after it emerged this week that the contract was signed without permission from the State Information Technology Agency (Sita), as required by law...
