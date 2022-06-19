Parents of manhole boy ‘waited hours at deserted police station’

Parents of Khayalethu Magadla, 6, had to wait until next day to report his disappearance because their local police station was unstaffed

The family of six-year-old Khayalethu Magadla, who is believed to fallen into an open manhole while playing in Soweto last Sunday, say they went to the Moroka police station that night to report him missing but found the station deserted...