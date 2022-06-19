×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Parents of manhole boy ‘waited hours at deserted police station’

Parents of Khayalethu Magadla, 6, had to wait until next day to report his disappearance because their local police station was unstaffed

19 June 2022 - 00:00 By HENDRIK HANCKE

The family of six-year-old Khayalethu Magadla, who is believed to fallen into an open manhole while playing in Soweto last Sunday, say they went to the Moroka police station that night to report him missing but found the station deserted...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Robots deployed as search for Soweto boy who fell down manhole continues South Africa
  2. Missing boy's family told to prepare for the worst after sewerage manhole fall South Africa
  3. Rescuers hope to find missing boy's body at sewer split chamber South Africa

Most read

  1. Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a ... News
  2. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  3. How to sign up to receive our new Breaking Down the Big Story and Opinion ... News
  4. ‘I’m a hustler, but I didn’t steal the president’s cash’ News
  5. IT tender cloud hangs over office of chief justice amid R225m contract News

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...