‘So easy’ to rob the president, says heist ringleader

Imanuwela David says he and his partners in crime 'just walked in' to Cyril Ramaphosa's home but only took $800,000

An explosive recorded interview with the alleged mastermind behind the hard-currency heist at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bushveld farm has thrown new light on the burglary that has shaken his presidency...