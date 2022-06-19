×

Zondo commission report challenged in court

Attorney says diamond deal findings against him are a 'complete failure of justice'

Franny Rabkin journalist
19 June 2022 - 00:03

The fifth and final instalment of the state capture report had yet to be delivered to the president on Friday, but the report has already been taken to court on review. Wellington attorney Duncan Korabie has said that the commission made false adverse findings against him, without notifying him or giving him an opportunity to respond...

