STATE CAPTURE REPORT
Atul Gupta: Whoever becomes president in the years to come, I can assure you he will be our friend
26 June 2022 - 00:00
A little over a month after the controversial Waterkloof air force base landing, Atul Gupta is said to have boasted that it was no secret his family enjoyed close ties with former president Jacob Zuma...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.