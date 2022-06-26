×

News

Durban cop granted bail in time to bury son he 'mistakenly' shot dead

26 June 2022 - 00:00

Retired police colonel Wilson Luthuli had a grim task on Friday — preparing for the funeral of his 12-year-old grandson, and paying bail for his policeman son, who is accused of shooting the boy...

