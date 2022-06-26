×

STATE CAPTURE REPORT

Farmers welcome Zondo report on Vrede dairy project

But they demand action against those responsible for the corruption saga

26 June 2022 - 00:00 By GRAEME HOSKEN and TANKISO MAKHETHA

Emerging Free State farmers threatened with death for questioning the government's R280m Vrede dairy farm project have cautiously welcomed chief justice Raymond Zondo’s instructions that decade-old criminal cases stemming from the corruption saga be reopened...

