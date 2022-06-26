High E. coli levels keep Durban's beaches shut as winter hols start
26 June 2022 - 00:00
Dangerous levels of E. coli at some of Durban’s beaches may scupper the winter vacation plans of thousands of tourists as the school holidays kick off...
Dangerous levels of E. coli at some of Durban’s beaches may scupper the winter vacation plans of thousands of tourists as the school holidays kick off...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.