SA church rocked by 'gay' slur fallout
Ethiopian Church of SA group says bishop ‘humiliated’ pastor with public denunciation
26 June 2022 - 00:00
The head of one of SA’s leading churches is facing a revolt from some church members, who claim he suspended and publicly “humiliated” a pastor for apparently being gay, and maligned his son for having dreadlocks that made him look like he was “on drugs”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.