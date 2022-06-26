×

News

SA church rocked by 'gay' slur fallout

Ethiopian Church of SA group says bishop ‘humiliated’ pastor with public denunciation

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
26 June 2022 - 00:00

The head of one of SA’s leading churches is facing a revolt from some church members, who claim he suspended and publicly “humiliated” a pastor for apparently being gay, and maligned his son for having dreadlocks that made him look like he was “on drugs”...

