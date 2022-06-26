STATE CAPTURE REPORT
Zondo zeroes in on graft suspects
Chief justice urges investigations and prosecutions over Prasa, SSA, SABC and Vrede project
26 June 2022 - 00:00
Chief justice Raymond Zondo has dismissed bizarre excuses given by the Hawks for failing to complete investigations into allegations of corruption, fraud, and maladministration at the embattled the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa). ..
