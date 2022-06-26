×

STATE CAPTURE REPORT

Zondo zeroes in on graft suspects

Chief justice urges investigations and prosecutions over Prasa, SSA, SABC and Vrede project

26 June 2022 - 00:00 By SABELO SKITI, MAWANDE AMASHABALALA and AMANDA KHOZA

Chief justice Raymond Zondo has dismissed bizarre excuses given by the Hawks for failing to complete investigations into allegations of corruption, fraud, and maladministration at the embattled the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa). ..

